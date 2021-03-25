 

DGAP-Adhoc Basler AG: The supervisory board and the management board propose a dividend for fiscal year 2020 above dividend policy

Ahrensburg, March 25, 2021 - Basler AG, a leading supplier of image processing components for computer vision applications, is resolving today on the dividend proposal for the 2021 annual general meeting.

In their today's meeting, the supervisory board and the management board have decided to have the shareholders of Basler AG participate in the success of the company in view of the unexpectedly positive yearly result 2020. Thus, a dividend amounting to € 0.58 per eligible share will be proposed to this year's general meeting for fiscal year 2020. This proposal reflects the special circumstances of the corona pandemic and the unexpectedly positive result in the past financial year. Should this proposal be adopted by the general meeting planned for May 19, 2021, an amount of almost € 5.8 million would be distributed to the shareholders and thus 38 % of the net result.

This proposal is unique, the current dividend policy of the company remains unaffected. This provides for an annual distribution ratio of approximately 30 %, however, always depending on the business development as well as on planned investments in growth and the future of the company.

As planned, the full annual report will be published on March 30, 2020 and can be viewed on the company's website (www.baslerweb.com).
Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler's products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 800 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors

