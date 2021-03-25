Tenet to Report its First Quarter 2021 Results on April 20

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) plans to report results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The company will host a conference call the following morning, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

A live webcast and audio archive of the call may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet’s website at www.tenethealth.com/investors.