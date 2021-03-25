Westlake Contributes to Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that the company and the Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Foundation have contributed a combined $100,000 to the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund. The Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund was established by the City of Houston and Harris County in conjunction with the United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation to provide emergency assistance for individuals adversely affected by the February 2021 winter storm.

“As part of the Houston community, which has been Westlake’s home for nearly 35 years, we feel it is a privilege to help in this time of need,” said Westlake President and CEO Albert Chao, who is also vice president and treasurer of the charitable foundation established in 1999 by the Chao family.