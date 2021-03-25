Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. The Acima segment provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling our partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing our differentiated offering. The Rent-A-Center Business and Mexico segments provide lease-to-own options on products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 1,970 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com. The Franchising segment is a national franchiser of approximately 460 franchise locations. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Rentacenter.com or investor.rentacenter.com .

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on April 22, 2021 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2021.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 for the Second Quarter of 2021

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on April 22, 2021 to the Company’s …



