Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP issues this Notice, which has been authorized by the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York, relating to the requested dismissal without prejudice of the putative class action captioned In re Casper Sleep Inc. Securities Litigation, Index No. 652284/2020 (the “Action”).

The Action, which alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933, arose out of the February 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”) of the common stock of Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper”). The Action was brought on behalf of a putative class of all those who purchased common stock in or traceable to the IPO. Named as defendants in the Action are Casper, certain of its officers and/or directors, and the underwriters for the IPO.