 

Notice to Shareholders of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE CSPR) Regarding Dismissal of Putative Investor Class Action

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP issues this Notice, which has been authorized by the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York, relating to the requested dismissal without prejudice of the putative class action captioned In re Casper Sleep Inc. Securities Litigation, Index No. 652284/2020 (the “Action”).

The Action, which alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933, arose out of the February 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”) of the common stock of Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper”). The Action was brought on behalf of a putative class of all those who purchased common stock in or traceable to the IPO. Named as defendants in the Action are Casper, certain of its officers and/or directors, and the underwriters for the IPO.

This Notice is being issued to putative class members in accordance with Rule 908 of the New York Civil Practice Law and Rules, which provides, in relevant part, that notice of the dismissal of a class action “shall be given to all members of the class in such manner as the court directs.” No class has been certified and plaintiffs will not be seeking to certify a class as part of the dismissal. The Action will be discontinued, without prejudice, as of May 3, 2021. If you believe you are a putative class member, you may wish to contact a lawyer to understand your rights. Counsel for the parties will not provide any recommendations or legal advice about the effect this dismissal will have on you.

