Three UBS Advisors in Greater New England Named to Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that three Financial Advisors in the firm’s Greater New England Market have been named to the Barron’s 2021 Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list.

Left to right: Tim Connolly, Tom Gower, Tim O'Brien (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re proud that these advisors have named to this prestigious list," said Jim Ducey, Greater New England Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "They have achieved an incredible level of success through dedication, focus, and commitment to clients and their families, and the broader community.”

Tim Connolly began his career in financial services in 1982 at now UBS-owned, PaineWebber Inc. He later joined Credit Suisse in 2008 and returned to UBS in 2015. In addition to being committed to his business, Tim is dedicated to his community, and is an active board member at Mission Safe and Summer Search. Tim is a graduate of Babson College, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Economics.

Tom Gower began his career in financial services as a Financial Consultant with Smith Barney in Buffalo, New York. He joined UBS in 2002 as both a Financial Advisor and Branch Manager of the Bangor office in Maine. Tom earned his Bachelor of Science and MBA degrees from Babson College, and joined his current team in 2010 as a Managing Partner. He serves on the board and finance committees of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and The Good Samaritan Agency. This is the third year that Tom has been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list.

Tim O’Brien has 38 years of experience in the financial services industry. He started his career at EF Hutton in 1983 and joined PaineWebber Inc. in 1990. Tim was the Branch Manager of the South Burlington office in Vermont from 1995-2001. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics at the University of Vermont. This is the 12th year that Tim has been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list.

With an average industry tenure of 30 years, this year’s Top 1,200 advisors and their teams typically serve 750 households, with an average of $14 million to invest. They each manage about $3 billion in client assets and have an average client-retention rate of 98.4%.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005266/en/