Nutanix Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Vendor for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage
Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced that it has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. Nutanix believes that this recognition showcases the strength of the company’s unstructured storage offerings, Nutanix Files and Nutanix Objects, which provide customers with an easy-to-use, scale out storage fabric across their different cloud environments, simplifying data management and enabling effective cost optimization.
“As companies continue along their journey to a hybrid and multicloud future, they’re looking for a cloud platform that is flexible, resilient and scalable, and unified storage that works across multiple environments is a critical part of that journey,” said David Sangster, Chief Operating Officer at Nutanix. “To us, being recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage shows the strengths of our solutions and the value they provide to customers.”
This Customers’ Choice recognition is based on detailed feedback from 56 customer ratings collected in the past year across multiple vendors in the distributed file systems and object storage space. Nutanix Files and Nutanix Objects hold an average score of 4.8 out of 5.*
The Nutanix cloud platform, built on its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software, delivers unstructured storage solutions to provide unified storage for any workload across multiple deployments, including public and private cloud, remote and edge sites. This enables customers to manage the storage environment from a single pane of glass as well as automate common deployment and maintenance tasks to simplify operations and provide control to data owners. Integrated analytics and robust security features, including recently released strengthened ransomware protection for Files and Objects, give greater visibility into data and how it is being used to better protect it from internal and external threats. Additionally, successful hybrid and multicloud deployments include simple and flexible storage pools to store data over its life. Nutanix unified storage solutions provide these storage services in a simple, flexible, and secure manner.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare