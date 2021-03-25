 

Nutanix Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Vendor for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced that it has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. Nutanix believes that this recognition showcases the strength of the company’s unstructured storage offerings, Nutanix Files and Nutanix Objects, which provide customers with an easy-to-use, scale out storage fabric across their different cloud environments, simplifying data management and enabling effective cost optimization.

“As companies continue along their journey to a hybrid and multicloud future, they’re looking for a cloud platform that is flexible, resilient and scalable, and unified storage that works across multiple environments is a critical part of that journey,” said David Sangster, Chief Operating Officer at Nutanix. “To us, being recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage shows the strengths of our solutions and the value they provide to customers.”

This Customers’ Choice recognition is based on detailed feedback from 56 customer ratings collected in the past year across multiple vendors in the distributed file systems and object storage space. Nutanix Files and Nutanix Objects hold an average score of 4.8 out of 5.*

The Nutanix cloud platform, built on its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software, delivers unstructured storage solutions to provide unified storage for any workload across multiple deployments, including public and private cloud, remote and edge sites. This enables customers to manage the storage environment from a single pane of glass as well as automate common deployment and maintenance tasks to simplify operations and provide control to data owners. Integrated analytics and robust security features, including recently released strengthened ransomware protection for Files and Objects, give greater visibility into data and how it is being used to better protect it from internal and external threats. Additionally, successful hybrid and multicloud deployments include simple and flexible storage pools to store data over its life. Nutanix unified storage solutions provide these storage services in a simple, flexible, and secure manner.

Seite 1 von 3
Nutanix Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nutanix Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Vendor for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced that it has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. Nutanix …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body ...
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Pursues Its Collaboration With XPO Logistics in a Series of Tests of Intelligent Reach Truck ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.03.21
NUTANIX 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX
08.03.21
NTNX BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Nutanix, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 22 Deadline – NTNX
06.03.21
NUTANIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Resetting of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX
05.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Re-Opening of the Lead Plaintiff Process in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
04.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Re-Opening of the Lead Plaintiff Process in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
25.02.21
Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
25.02.21
Study Shows Global Public Sector “Cloud Smart” Strategies Validated by COVID-19 Response
24.02.21
Nutanix Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.08.20
132
Nutanix --- hyperkonvergente Infrastruktur integriert Computing und Storage