Nutanix Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Vendor for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced that it has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. Nutanix believes that this recognition showcases the strength of the company’s unstructured storage offerings, Nutanix Files and Nutanix Objects, which provide customers with an easy-to-use, scale out storage fabric across their different cloud environments, simplifying data management and enabling effective cost optimization.

“As companies continue along their journey to a hybrid and multicloud future, they’re looking for a cloud platform that is flexible, resilient and scalable, and unified storage that works across multiple environments is a critical part of that journey,” said David Sangster, Chief Operating Officer at Nutanix. “To us, being recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage shows the strengths of our solutions and the value they provide to customers.”