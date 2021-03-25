Inseego Wavemaker PRO 5G Outdoor CPE FW2000e Certified for Use in North America and Europe

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its Wavemaker PRO 5G outdoor CPE FW2000e has been certified for use in Europe and the U.S., including FCC Band 48 support for CBRS networks and the newly auctioned C-band spectrum. Operators and enterprise users can now deploy this high-performance outdoor customer premise equipment (CPE) on their public and private networks to deliver reliable, high-speed 5G/LTE connectivity.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Purpose-built with high-gain antennas that maximize signal strength, the FW2000e extends the reach of cellular networks, providing fixed wireless access (FWA) for enterprise, SMB and residential users in urban, suburban or rural locations. Inseego Connect cloud softwarei makes it easy for operators and businesses to remotely configure and manage any number of FW2000e CPEs deployed across their networks.

“With the FW2000e, mobile operators can deliver a compelling wireless alternative for consumer and business end users who are underserved by wireline networks,” said Inseego President of IoT & Mobile Solutions Ashish Sharma. “Inseego is providing full-featured, future-proof 5G solutions for a wide array of markets that require secure and reliable broadband connectivity including industrial IoT and private network applications.”

Bringing 5G to underserved communities

According to the FCC, nearly one-fourth of the U.S. population in rural areas still lacks home broadband (at least 25 Mbps download speeds). Many schools, small businesses, clinics, farms and other sites are also underserved.

Using mid-band and low-band (sub-6 GHz) spectrum, wireless service providers can now bring high-speed 5G broadband access to these customers with speeds that can outperform typical wired connections. This also makes 5G fixed wireless access a compelling alternative for rural and suburban “cord cutters” who want to consolidate their internet and mobile services, all from one provider.

Of course, the digital divide is not just a U.S. concern, but a global challenge. The broad coverage and high speed made possible by sub-6 GHz 5G technology offers a solution for many regions. According to the GSA, over 60 countries have already launched commercial 5G networks and more than 131 countries are investing in 5G networks.