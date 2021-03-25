 

Dr. Randy Anderson Speaks to the Benefits of Alternative Investments at the Forbes Shook Virtual Top Advisor Summit

Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced Dr. Randy Anderson’s participation in the Forbes Shook Virtual Top Advisor Summit. Over 6,000 advisors attended the nationally recognized event which brought together thought leaders from the financial services industry to discuss market trends. Dr. Anderson, CEO of Griffin Capital Asset Management Company, participated in a fireside chat titled “Diversify Away from the Traditional 40,” during which Dr. Anderson discussed the merits of alternative investments today.

“We believe that alternative investments may play an important role in helping investors achieve their overall investment goals,” said Dr. Anderson. “Alternative assets such as real estate and alternative credit may provide compelling benefits such as enhanced income relative traditional stocks and bonds, low volatility, and low correlation to the broader markets. Inflationary environments have the potential to create headwinds for traditional fixed income investments and high duration stocks.”

Griffin Capital Asset Management Company manages two registered interval funds which provide individual investors access to institutional alternative investment strategies. “We believe our Institutional Access Funds have performed well as interest rates have risen,” said Dr. Anderson. “Both Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund and Griffin Institutional Access Credit Fund have the ability to invest across public and private markets. We believe this may provide more opportunity to generate favorable risk adjusted returns and a differentiated return profile relative to other alternative strategies.”

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund has generated positive returns in 24 of 26 quarters since inception and has delivered strong performance recently, posting positive returns in each of the last five months through February 2021. More recently, Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) have generated a 3.08% return year to date through March 24, 2021, driven by strong performance across both private and public real estate markets. Additionally, Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) have generated significant outperformance relative to traditional fixed income as rates have risen, returning 7.43% and outperforming traditional fixed income (Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Bond Index) by 9.19% from June 30, 2020 through March 24, 2021.

