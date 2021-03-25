Dr. Randy Anderson Speaks to the Benefits of Alternative Investments at the Forbes Shook Virtual Top Advisor Summit

Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced Dr. Randy Anderson’s participation in the Forbes Shook Virtual Top Advisor Summit. Over 6,000 advisors attended the nationally recognized event which brought together thought leaders from the financial services industry to discuss market trends. Dr. Anderson, CEO of Griffin Capital Asset Management Company, participated in a fireside chat titled “Diversify Away from the Traditional 40,” during which Dr. Anderson discussed the merits of alternative investments today.

“We believe that alternative investments may play an important role in helping investors achieve their overall investment goals,” said Dr. Anderson. “Alternative assets such as real estate and alternative credit may provide compelling benefits such as enhanced income relative traditional stocks and bonds, low volatility, and low correlation to the broader markets. Inflationary environments have the potential to create headwinds for traditional fixed income investments and high duration stocks.”