 

J.B. Hunt, KeepTruckin Announce Technology Integration For J.B. Hunt 360 And the Smart Load Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) and KeepTruckin announced today that the freight-matching platform within J.B. Hunt 360° will integrate with KeepTruckin’s Smart Load Board, bringing together two of the most influential technology leaders in transportation and logistics. The integration will provide greater visibility into capacity and offer carriers freight opportunities that better align with their operations.

“By integrating our two platforms, we can gain a more transparent view of the marketplace and better match capacity demand with available trucks,” said Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources at J.B. Hunt. “KeepTruckin is a trusted name among carriers, and we believe this cross-platform functionality will help businesses move freight with greater efficiency.”

Through the integration, freight available in J.B. Hunt 360 will be accessible through KeepTruckin’s Smart Load Board, the latest addition to KeepTruckin’s industry-leading fleet management platform. Approved carriers will be able to book loads and make offers on available freight using the Smart Load Board’s web or mobile platform, connecting trucks with available freight in a seamless, convenient process. Carriers can also opt-in to provide their location data for the duration of the load, giving shippers the ability to track and trace the status of their shipments in real-time using J.B. Hunt 360.

“The KeepTruckin Smart Load Board is the first and only ELD-based freight marketplace that automatically matches loads based on a deep understanding of a carrier's needs and preferences,” said Shoaib Makani, CEO of KeepTruckin. “We’re proud to collaborate with a renowned industry leader like J.B. Hunt to move freight faster than ever before by providing access to capacity at scale and real-time visibility. Our load matching algorithms ingest billions of data points each day to ensure the right load gets in front of the right carrier.”

KeepTruckin launched the Smart Load Board in October 2020. This free freight marketplace aggregates thousands of loads from trusted brokers like J.B. Hunt and surfaces them directly in KeepTruckin’s web and mobile platforms for carriers to intuitively book. Brokers can connect with both existing and new carrier capacity via the Smart Load Board to efficiently communicate load availability to over 85,000 KeepTruckin carriers.

J.B. Hunt 360 is the company’s technology solution that addresses the need for efficiency, cost savings, and visibility across the supply chain. In 2020, more than 1.2 million loads were processed through J.B. Hunt 360, and transactions executed through the marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 exceeded $1.4 billion. The innovative platform is the driving force behind the company’s mission to create the most efficient transportation network in North America.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

About KeepTruckin

KeepTruckin is the leader in fleet management technology. KeepTruckin’s cutting-edge hardware and cloud-based software help companies improve the safety and efficiency of their operations. With one platform that spans video-based driver safety, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, GPS tracking, dispatch and driver workflow, and fuel and maintenance, KeepTruckin provides an integrated fleet management system that scales to meet the needs of over 85,000 customers, from small trucking companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Headquartered in San Francisco, KeepTruckin has over 1,400 employees and has raised $227 million from Google Ventures, Index Ventures, IVP, Scale Venture Partners, and Greenoaks Capital. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit www.keeptruckin.com.

