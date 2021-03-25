 

Flower One Announces Extraordinary Meetings of Debentureholders

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce that it has mailed to Debentureholders, as applicable:

(i) the notice of meeting and management information circular for its extraordinary meeting of 9.5% Unsecured Convertible Debentures due November 15, 2022 (the “November Debentureholder Meeting”) to be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT; and

(ii) the notice of meeting and management information circular for its extraordinary meeting of 9.5% of Unsecured Convertible Debentures due March 28, 2022 (the “March Debentureholder Meeting”) to be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. PT.

These materials describe in detail the Company’s proposed restructuring involving amendments to the Debentures, and include the form of resolution to be voted on in connection therewith at each of the November Debentureholder Meeting and the March Debentureholder Meeting.

Attendance at the Meetings

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, and to mitigate risks to health and safety, the Company will be holding the November Debentureholder Meeting and the March Debentureholder Meeting (together, the “Meetings”) in virtual-only formats, which will be conducted via live audio webcast available online using the LUMI meeting platform. During the live audio webcasts, registered debentureholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to vote and submit questions. The management information circulars provide important and detailed instructions about how to participate at the Meetings.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The Board of Directors recommends that Debentureholders vote FOR the proposed resolutions.

Debentureholders are encouraged to read the materials for the Meetings and to vote in advance of the Meetings by mail, telephone or internet in the manner set out in the management information circulars, copies of which have been filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and uploaded to the Company’s website at: https://flowerone.com.

Debentureholder Questions or Voting Assistance

Debentureholders who have questions or need assistance with voting can contact the Company’s proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, as follows:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group
North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184
Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211
Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

