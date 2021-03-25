 

News Corp Announces Acquisition of Investor’s Business Daily

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 14:15  |  67   |   |   

News Corp announced today it has agreed to acquire Investor’s Business Daily from O’Neil Capital Management. The high margin, profitable and rapidly growing digital first financial news and research business will be operated by Dow Jones, a News Corp subsidiary.

Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), which operates the Investors.com website, was founded by William J. O’Neil in 1984 and has experienced double-digit revenue growth over the past several years, with digital representing more than 90% of IBD’s revenues and subscriptions.

A majority of IBD’s annual revenues and profits come from the company’s unique investor tools, research and analysis products, which have experienced sharp increases in popularity and profitability as more and more investors seek out quality information through digital products to guide their financial decisions.

In addition to its rapid growth in recent years, IBD, which is being acquired by News Corp for $275 million, has a revenue base that is almost entirely digital, representing nearly 100,000 digital subscribers across its platforms, and minimal overlap with Dow Jones’s existing subscriber base. IBD publishes a print edition once a week, in addition to continually updated news on investors.com, which reached an audience of 10.8 million average monthly unique visitors in February, 2021, according to Adobe Analytics. IBD, in collaboration with TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence, provides IBD/TIPP polls, which were rated among the most accurate presidential polls in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

News Corp says the acquisition will expand Dow Jones’s offering with the addition of proprietary data and tools for professional and retail investors to help them identify top-performing stocks. Investor’s Business Daily’s stock recommendations are based on an investment philosophy pioneered by Mr. O’Neil.

“IBD will greatly enhance our e-expertise in finance, with compelling digital coverage, unique tools and high-yielding services. We will be able to cross-sell and up-sell with Dow Jones financial products and provide specialist insights for a knowing business audience,” said Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp. “Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal reported record profits in the last quarter and I have no doubt that IBD’s savvy digital products and journalism will significantly bolster profitability at the Dow Jones segment. This transformative deal obviously comes as investor interest is surging in stock and bond markets and there is a premium for intelligence, insight and integrity.”

