TeamHealth Upskills in Machine Learning with Pluralsight Skills to Automate Services and Generate $5 Million in Potential Annual Savings

TeamHealth offers the highest quality staffing, administrative support and management across the full continuum of health care, from hospital-based practices to post-acute care and ambulatory centers. To empower physicians to provide the best quality care, TeamHealth relies heavily on its technology teams to continually upskill on new technologies to iterate on their user experience and deliver on strategic objectives for the business.

With Pluralsight, TeamHealth launched its first Innovation Lab to see how they could automate their medical billing processes by developing and applying skills in machine learning and AWS. Two teams of technologists from TeamHealth worked in parallel for a week to attain the skills they needed using customized channels, assessments, hands-on labs and learning analytics from Pluralsight Skills to rapidly close the knowledge gap and produce functioning prototypes. The selected prototype was developed with the future realization of $5 million in cost savings by automating the system to create more efficiencies and a better user experience for physicians and staff.

“To support our mission of delivering quality care, producing the highest quality user experience and technologies to support our clinicians is of the utmost importance. Fundamental to our ability to deliver on it all is our team and empowering them with the technology skills they need to provide that quality experience,” said Amanda Kiser, Head of EIT, Architecture, Innovation & Strategy at TeamHealth. “We believe individual innovation is just as important as company and product innovation. Technology is not stagnant, and in order to stay ahead of the curve and meet our strategic technology objectives, we enable team members to invest in themselves by skilling up in the technologies of tomorrow with Pluralsight as our trusted partner.”