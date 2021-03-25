 

Atotech appoints Sarah Spray as Global Head of Investor Relations & Communications

BERLIN, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, announced today that Sarah Spray will join the company on April 15, 2021 as Global Head of Investor Relations & Communications. Based in New York, U.S.A., she will report to the Chief Financial Officer, Peter Frauenknecht.

Peter Frauenknecht, CFO Atotech, said: “I am delighted that Sarah is joining us. She is a seasoned professional, who brings outstanding communication skills, financial acumen, and decades of capital market experience to the table. She will be a tremendous asset to the company and a key contributor as we translate our corporate strategy into concise and compelling investor communications.”

In her role, Ms. Spray will oversee Atotech’s global investor relations and corporate communications activities. Leading the company’s investor relations program, she will support our shareholder base and ensure we effectively communicate with the investment community.

“I am honored to join Atotech at such an exciting time,” said Sarah Spray, Global Head of Investor Relations & Communications. “It’s a rare opportunity to find a successful, global market leader that is fresh to the capital markets, and I am looking forward to helping shape Atotech’s message.”

Ms. Spray is an award-winning global investor relations and ESG executive with extensive capital markets experience. Prior to joining Atotech, Ms. Spray was Vice President, Head of Investor Relations at CoStar Group, a global leader in commercial real estate data, analytics, and online marketplaces. She has served in executive roles in various multinational companies, including Deutsche Post DHL Group, Temenos Group AG, and Bank Vontobel AG.

Ms. Spray succeeds Paul Goldberg, who has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

About Atotech

Atotech (NYSE: ATC) is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion (2020). Atotech has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 9,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit us at atotech.com.

Wertpapier


