 

BioStem Technologies, Inc. Receives TRIP (TRG Rapid Inquiry Program) Response for VENDAJE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Pompano Beach, Fl., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) ("BioStem" or the "Company"), a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing elements of perinatal tissue for use in regenerative therapies, today announced that it has received the TRIP (TRG Rapid Inquiry Program) response from the FDA’s Tissue Reference Group (TRG) for the Company’s amniotic membrane allograft, VENDAJE

The TRIP helps manufacturers of human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps), including stakeholders that market HCT/Ps to physicians or patients, obtain a rapid, preliminary, informal, non-binding assessment from FDA regarding how specific HCT/Ps are regulated.

The TRIP response indicated that VENDAJE does meet the criteria in 21 CFR 1271.10(a) for regulation solely under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act and 21 CFR 1271.

The Company plans to submit the TRIP response to CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) before the end of Q1 2021, in order to complete their submission for a Q code. Once submitted, BioStem anticipates the CMS Q code to be effective by early Q3 2021.

The Q codes are established to identify drugs, biologicals, and medical equipment or services not identified by national HCPCS Level II codes, but for which codes are needed for Medicare claims processing.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing elements of Perinatal Tissue and the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Our proprietary approach, called Local MicroEnvironment Activation, or LMA, uses combinations of Small Molecules, Cytokines, and Growth Factors to activate the microenvironment within the body to create communication for repair in the tissue. BioStem Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality brands that include RHEO, OROPRO, AEON, VENDAJE, VENDAJE AC, and VENDAJE OPTIC. The company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create innovative products. These technologies improve the Quality of Life for our patients and, as a result, drive shareholder value. 

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan" or "planned," "expects," believe" or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.

BioStem Technologies, Inc.
Phone: 954-380-8342
Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com
Email: info@biostemtech.com
Twitter: @BSEM_Tech
Facebook: BioStem Technologies

Investor Relations:
info@biostemtech.com
(954) 380-8342


BioStem Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioStem Technologies, Inc. Receives TRIP (TRG Rapid Inquiry Program) Response for VENDAJE Pompano Beach, Fl., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) ("BioStem" or the "Company"), a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing elements of perinatal tissue for use in regenerative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Director/PDMR Shareholding
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Myriad Genetics Receives Additional Reimbursement for myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
BioStem Technologies Engages D. Brooks & Associates for 2020 and 2019 Audit