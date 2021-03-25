 

Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net Sales increase 8.9% Year-over-Year to $102 million

MORTON GROVE, Ill., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“I am very pleased to report another exciting and strong year of growth here at Lifeway, particularly in light of this difficult year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Julie Smolyansky, CEO and President of Lifeway. “Of note, our net sales grew 8.9% to $102.0 million compared to 2019, and our net income increased from $0.5 million in 2019 to $3.2 million in 2020. The food retail environment has been majorly reshaped this year, and our decision to focus on digital engagement has paid dividends in continuing to attract more and more consumers to our multi-serve, immune supporting products. I am very encouraged by the ongoing market trends towards healthy products like Lifeway’s, and I believe this momentum will carry on far past just 2021. Our current retail partnerships are seeing gains, illustrated by our strong results, as we continue to enhance category growth, and we plan on both expanding the current and identifying new profitable relationships in the year ahead. Finally, this year we will continue to invest in customer acquisition strategies because we want more and more people to hear the Lifeway story. We are looking forward to an outstanding 2021.”

Full Year 2020 Results

Net sales were $102.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $8.4 million or 8.9% versus prior year. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir, partially offset by lower cream revenues associated with a decline in the market price of butter fat.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 26.4% for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 23.6% during the same period in 2019. The increase versus the prior year was primarily due to the impact of favorable milk pricing, and to a lesser extent favorable freight costs.

Selling expenses decreased $0.9 million, or 7.8%, to $10.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $11.1 million in 2019. Selling expenses as a percentage of net sales were 10.0% in 2020 compared to 11.8% in 2019.

General and administrative expenses decreased $1.2 million, or 9.1%, to $11.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $12.8 million during the same period in 2019. The decrease is primarily a result of lower compensation expense due to organizational changes made in 2019 and lower incentive compensation, partially offset by increased professional fee expense.

Income tax expense was $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $0.8 million during the same period in 2019. Our effective income tax rate (ETR) for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 33.1% compared to an ETR of 63.3% in the same period last year.

The Company reported net income of $3.2 million or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to a net income of $0.5 million or $0.03 per basic and diluted common share in 2019.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom, with limited distribution in additional countries. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as “continue,” “build,” “future,” “increase,” “drive,” “believe,” “look,” “ahead,” “confident,” “deliver,” “outlook,” “expect,” and “predict.” Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway’s expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

Contact:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Phone: 847-967-1010
Email: info@lifeway.net



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2020 and 2019
(In thousands)

    December 31,  
    2020      2019
Current assets                  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 7,926       $ 3,836  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and discounts & allowances of $1,350 and $1,100 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively     8,002         6,692  
Inventories, net     6,930         6,392  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,163         1,598  
Refundable income taxes     31         681  
Total current assets     24,052         19,199  
                   
Property, plant and equipment, net     21,048         22,274  
Operating lease right-of use asset     345         738  
                   
Intangible assets                  
Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles     12,824         12,824  
Other intangible assets, net             152  
Total intangible assets     12,824         12,976  
                   
Other Assets     1,800         1,800  
Total assets   $ 60,069       $ 56,987  
                   
Current liabilities                  
Accounts payable   $ 5,592       $ 5,282  
Accrued expenses     2,196         4,087  
Accrued income taxes     653         154  
Total current liabilities     8,441         9,523  
Line of credit     2,768         2,745  
Operating lease liabilities     165         488  
Deferred income taxes, net     1,764         922  
Other long-term liabilities     77         58  
Total liabilities     13,215         13,736  
                   
Stockholders’ equity                  
Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at 2020 and 2019              
Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 15,604 and 15,710 shares outstanding at 2020 and 2019     6,509         6,509  
Paid-in capital     2,600         2,380  
Treasury stock, at cost     (12,450 )       (12,601 )
Retained earnings     50,195         46,963  
Total stockholders’ equity     46,854         43,251  
                   
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 60,069       $ 56,987  



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(In thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Twelve months Ended
December 31, 		 
    2020      2019
     2020      2019  
                             
Net sales   $ 25,585       $ 23,165       $ 102,026       $ 93,662  
                                     
Cost of goods sold     18,393         17,144         72,006         68,367  
Depreciation expense     761         911         3,087         3,146  
Total cost of goods sold     19,154         18,055         75,093         71,513  
                                     
Gross profit     6,431         5,110         26,933         22,149  
                                     
Selling expenses     2,786         2,553         10,197         11,062  
General and administrative     2,980         3,728         11,661         12,828  
Amortization expense     35         40         152         192  
Total operating expenses     5,801         6,321         22,010         24,082  
                                     
Income (loss) income from operations     630         (1,211 )       4,923         (1,933
                                     
Other income (expense):                                    
Interest expense     (22 )       (47 )       (118 )       (249 )
Fair value gain on investments             1,731                 1,731  
Realized gain on investments, net             1,413         4         1,413  
Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment             6         (28 )       189  
Other income     45         2         47         84  
Total other (expense) income     23         3,105         (95 )       3,168  
                                     
Income before provision for income taxes     653         1,894         4,828         1,235  
                                     
Provision for income taxes     373         840         1,596         782  
                                     
Net income   $ 280       $ 1,054       $ 3,232       $ 453  
                                     
Earnings per common share:                                    
Basic   $ 0.02       $ 0.07       $ 0.21       $ 0.03  
Diluted   $ 0.02       $ 0.07       $ 0.21       $ 0.03  
                                     
Weighted average common shares:                                    
Basic     15,604         15,709         15,597         15,748  
Diluted     15,797         15,821         15,766         15,804  



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(In thousands)

    2020       2019  
               
Cash flows from operating activities:                  
Net income   $ 3,232       $ 453  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to operating cash flow:                  
Depreciation and amortization     3,239         3,338  
Non-cash interest expense     23         23  
Non-cash rent expense     (37 )       (17 )
Bad debt expense     (6 )       7  
Deferred Revenue     (91 )       (97 )
Reserve for inventory obsolescence             (52 )
Stock-based compensation     393         838  
Deferred income taxes     841         533  
Fair value gain on investment             (1,731 )
Net gain on sale of investment             (1,413 )
(Loss) gain on sale of property and equipment     28         (189 )
(Increase) decrease in operating assets:                  
Accounts receivable     (1,304 )       (423 )
Inventories     (538 )       (523 )
Refundable income taxes     649         2,067  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     423         (526 )
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:                  
Accounts payable     311         710  
Accrued expenses     (1,278 )       783  
Operating lease asset amortization/liability             (17 )
Accrued income taxes     500         47  
Net cash provided by operating activities     6,385         3,811  
                   
Cash flows from investing activities:                  
Purchases of investments             (15 )
Proceeds from sale of investments             1,509  
Purchases of property and equipment     (1,895 )       (1,178 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     5         522  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (1,890 )       838  
                   
Cash flows from financing activities:                  
Purchase of treasury stock     (405 )       (538 )
Repayment of line of credit             (3,273 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (405 )       (3,811 )
                   
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents     4,090         838  
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period     3,836         2,998  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period   $ 7,926       $ 3,836  
                   
Supplemental cash flow information:                  
Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds)   $ (426 )     $ (1,865 )
Cash paid for interest     99         259  
Non-cash investing activities                  
Right-of-use assets recognized at ASU 2016-02 transition             944  
Operating lease liability recognized at ASU 2016-02 transition             997  
Increase (decrease) in right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations recognized after ASU 2016-02 transition     (44 )       305  
Non-cash financing activities                  
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plans     522          

 


