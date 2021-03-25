Rayont Inc appoints Mr. Aleem Sheikh as President and CEO to position the Company for Growth.

“We are pleased with the appointment of Mr Sheikh. As the new CEO he brings long experience in Asia, MENA and Australasia with the leadership and requisite skills to lead the business expansion of Rayont to become a world-class healthcare company.” said Mr. Reyad Fezzani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rayont Inc.

Queensland, Australia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayont Inc. (“Rayont” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: RAYT), an international healthcare company specializing in the manufacturing of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain today announces the appointment of Mr. Aleem Sheikh as President and CEO, Rayont Inc .

Mr Sheikh succeeds Ms Marshini Thulkanam. Mr Fezzani added we thank Ms Thulkanam for her service and for stewarding the company to this important stage in its evolution, and wish her well as she returns to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Aleem Sheikh – President and CEO

Aleem was previously a Managing Director and Group Chief of Staff at ACWA Power before his appointment as a Director to the largest public university in the USA, Arizona State University. He joined ACWA Power from Swiss Company, Oerlikon, where he was President and Chairman/CEO of the Solar Company based from China. Prior to this, he was Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for BP p.l.c and resided in China for over 10 years. Aleem also led the Board oversight for manufacturing, operations and development of Solar Panel production facilities at Tata/BP Solar in India. He is a forward thinking and proactive professional executive with a broad range of experience in contributing to the performance of a global company.

During his early career at BP he worked in Commercial, Retail, Operations and Marketing in the UK. Following a series of mergers and acquisitions, he became Global Early Integration Director and held offices across the world. He then joined BP HR as Head of Resourcing for the UK/European Regions to bring a business focus to a functional organization. He later moved to China to become Commercial Director and Chief of Staff for BP in Australasia, Asia-Pacific and the Indian-Subcontinent. In China alone, he helped grow BP to a $5 billion revenue business with over 1,300 employees.