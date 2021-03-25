Medolife Rx Completes Batch Production of Escozine for FDA Submission

BURBANK, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it has completed production of a batch of its lead drug candidate Escozine and finalized analysis of the batch, which is now ready for submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a part of its Pre-Investigational New Drug (PIND #150335) filing as a potential treatment for the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus.



As a part of its previously announced filing with the FDA on Escozine, which is a polarized solution of the Rhopalurus princeps scorpion peptide owned by Medolife, the Company was asked to produce a batch of the drug for further investigation by the agency. As such, Medolife produced the batch and performed analysis on it, confirming its microbiology and inclusion of its main ingredient. After successful completion of the analysis, the Company is now prepared to submit the batch according to the FDA’s request, moving the Company closer to FDA registration of the drug through the IND regulatory process. The Company hopes to complete the submission in the coming week.

“While we continue to await product registration in the Dominican Republic (DR) on Escozine, it is extremely encouraging that we continue to move forward in our FDA registration simultaneously,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “We have completed multiple pre-clinical and clinical studies validating the anti-viral properties of Escozine and its increased efficacy through our polarization technology. We’ve seen no signs of toxicity at any level and with data from over 500 patients in the DR who experienced decreased symptoms and severity of the effects of COVID-19, I could not be more confident in the drug’s ability to fight this debilitating virus. Now having received the request from the FDA and having produced the batch requested, we are moving forward at an excellent pace in all of our COVID-19 clinical product registration programs and look forward to further updates from both regulatory bodies even faster than previously anticipated.”