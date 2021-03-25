 

Medolife Rx Completes Batch Production of Escozine for FDA Submission

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

BURBANK, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it has completed production of a batch of its lead drug candidate Escozine and finalized analysis of the batch, which is now ready for submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a part of its Pre-Investigational New Drug (PIND #150335) filing as a potential treatment for the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus.

As a part of its previously announced filing with the FDA on Escozine, which is a polarized solution of the Rhopalurus princeps scorpion peptide owned by Medolife, the Company was asked to produce a batch of the drug for further investigation by the agency. As such, Medolife produced the batch and performed analysis on it, confirming its microbiology and inclusion of its main ingredient. After successful completion of the analysis, the Company is now prepared to submit the batch according to the FDA’s request, moving the Company closer to FDA registration of the drug through the IND regulatory process. The Company hopes to complete the submission in the coming week.

“While we continue to await product registration in the Dominican Republic (DR) on Escozine, it is extremely encouraging that we continue to move forward in our FDA registration simultaneously,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “We have completed multiple pre-clinical and clinical studies validating the anti-viral properties of Escozine and its increased efficacy through our polarization technology. We’ve seen no signs of toxicity at any level and with data from over 500 patients in the DR who experienced decreased symptoms and severity of the effects of COVID-19, I could not be more confident in the drug’s ability to fight this debilitating virus. Now having received the request from the FDA and having produced the batch requested, we are moving forward at an excellent pace in all of our COVID-19 clinical product registration programs and look forward to further updates from both regulatory bodies even faster than previously anticipated.”

Seite 1 von 4


Quanta Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medolife Rx Completes Batch Production of Escozine for FDA Submission BURBANK, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Director/PDMR Shareholding
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Myriad Genetics Receives Additional Reimbursement for myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Medolife Rx Announces Pre-Clinical Results on Drug Candidate Escozine Showing Efficacy in Eliminating Cell Lines in Ovarian and Bladder Cancer
18.03.21
Medolife Rx Announces Positive Results in Clinical Safety Study on Its Polarized Drug Candidate for the Treatment of COVID-19
16.03.21
MedolifeRx Announces Results From Efficacy Test on Polarization Technology Showing 497 Percent Increase in Efficacy of API When Polarized
09.03.21
Medolife Rx Announces Preclinical Trial Results From Toxicity Study on Lead Drug Candidate
04.03.21
Medolife Rx Announces CMW Media as Strategic Communications Firm