Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment and Dosing in TCOM Study
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company
developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, today announced it has completed enrollment and dosing of all participants in the
Company’s Phase 1 trial of its novel, oxygen enhancing therapeutic, trans sodium crocetinate (“TSC”), utilizing a transcutaneous oxygen monitoring (TCOM) device to evaluate the pharmacodynamic
effects of TSC on peripheral tissue oxygenation.
The TCOM trial is the first in a series of three short-term Oxygenation Trials that Diffusion plans to conduct in the United States in 2021. Together, these Oxygenation Trials will serve as a prospective exploration of the relationship between the level of TSC exposure (dose) and response (change in oxygenation) and the Company expects positive data from any of the three Oxygenation Trials, if obtained, will guide the next phases of TSC’s clinical development and commercialization plans. The Company intends to fund these three studies with cash-on-hand.
The TCOM trial was a randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic study of TSC that enrolled and dosed 30 healthy volunteers. Trial participants were randomized into one of six subgroups and each received a single intravenous dose of placebo or one of five different doses of TSC ranging from 0.5-2.5 mg/kg. All trial participants received supplemental oxygen during equivalent monitoring periods before and after TSC or placebo was administered while being continuously monitored with TCOM sensors applied to the lower extremity. The primary endpoint evaluates the relative change in TCOM readings from baseline after TSC administration. Diffusion anticipates that the ongoing collection and analyses of the TCOM trial data will be completed and announced in the second quarter of 2021.
“We expect the results of the TCOM trial to provide important information about TSC’s ability to enhance oxygen delivery to tissues, while further clarifying dose and duration of effects,” said Christopher Galloway, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Diffusion. “I am ever grateful to the volunteers and thrilled that the trial was able to fully enroll so quickly. We now eagerly await the objective analysis of the trial, recognizing we have two other Oxygenation Trials yet to be conducted this year.”
0 Kommentare