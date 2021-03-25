 

Next Decentrum, Powered by Cloud Nine, Releases NFT Guide to Help Unlock The Global Collectibles Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021   

  • NFTs (“Non-Fungible Tokens”) solve persistent problems affecting the music, art, and content creation industries.
  • The Quick & Dirty Guide to NFTs is the first comprehensive guide to NFTs available online as a free download.
  • Visual, easy to understand and supported by an email course to provide valuable resources for continued education.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company“) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) is pleased to announce that Next Decentrum Technologies Inc. (“Next Decentrum”), has released the Quick & Dirty Guide to NFTs, a downloadable PDF and an extended video course available at NFT.NextDecentrum.com.

The estimated size of the global collectibles market is $370 billion (According to TechCrunch). In the last month alone, over 135,781 NFTs were sold for more than $205 million, which accounts for almost 50% of the total volume of all NFT sold according to NonFungible.com.

A technology innovation enabled by the breakthroughs of blockchain technology, NFTs solve problems affecting the music, art, and content creation industries where each NFT can represent a unique digital item, and thus, are not interchangeable.

“These are unprecedented times for the blockchain and the decentralized finance space. The recent rising interest in NFTs has led to increased blockchain adoption and with it the need for more education,” said Allan Larmour, CEO. “Our partnership with Next Decentrum is designed to unlock the opportunity, educate and invite increased participation in the new world NFTs help create.”

The Quick & Dirty Guide to NFTs is developed by Hussein Hallak who has been in the blockchain education space for four years. He writes extensively about NFTs and is currently consulting on several NFT projects with leading musicians and rising startups. Along with the team at Next Decentrum, they have built several blockchain education programs including The Quick & Dirty Guide to Blockchain and The Blockchain Business Masterclass, and managed the education program of Launch, one of North America’s top tech hubs and startup incubators with 3500+ founders incubated and 500+ startups that raised over $800 million.

Zeit
24.03.21
Serial Entrepreneur Shafin Diamond Tejani Joins Cloud Nine as Strategic Advisor
19.03.21
Cloud Nine Adds Entrepreneur Sefton Fincham as President
16.03.21
Cloud Nine Closes Acquisition of Limitless VPN Platform
08.03.21
Cloud Nine Adds Web3 Tech Entrepreneur, Pavel Bains, CEO of Bluzelle, as Strategic Advisor
03.03.21
Cloud Nine Targets Ed-Tech Development; Engages Bluzelle for Specialized Program Development of Its Existing Platform