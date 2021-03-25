 

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) Promotes Patti Shwayder to Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Denver, CO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp., known as AIR Communities, is pleased to announce that Patti Shwayder, formerly Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, has been promoted to Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. The move represents AIR’s continued focus on supporting the communities it serves and reinforcing its commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen. 

In her 18-year career with AIR Communities, Patti Shwayder has spearheaded the company’s work with elected officials, government and community partners, redevelopment zoning and entitlement efforts nationwide, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and developing and directing the company’s philanthropic programs. She leads the Risk Management and Environmental Health and Safety Departments and serves on AIR’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining Aimco, AIR’s predecessor, she was Executive Director/CEO of the National Stroke Association and Interim Executive Vice President of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.  Ms. Shwayder served in the cabinet of Colorado Governor Roy Romer as executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the first non-MD to do so after a law was changed to allow her appointment. Earlier in her career she held leadership roles with members of Congress in both the U.S. House and Senate.

“AIR is a great company and even more so a great company with a higher calling to make a meaningful and positive impact through serving others.  As an effective national leader, Patti is immensely respected within our industry, in Congress, and in state capitals and city halls across the nation,” said Terry Considine, AIR’s Chief Executive Officer. “She is a champion of our business with elected officials, she speaks regularly with our shareholders, and her extensive experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors makes her the right leader to guide our efforts in this area.” 

“I am proud to expand on our commitment to corporate responsibility,” said Ms. Shwayder. “We seek continuous improvement in our efforts and simultaneously deliver an exceptional living experience to our residents, while being a good environmental steward and community partner.” 

###

About Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR Communities)
 AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

Attachment 

CONTACT: Jamie Alvarez
AIR Communities
jamie.alvarez@aircommunities.com

Apartment Income REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) Promotes Patti Shwayder to Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Denver, CO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Apartment Income REIT Corp., known as AIR Communities, is pleased to announce that Patti Shwayder, formerly Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, has been promoted to Chief Corporate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Director/PDMR Shareholding
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Myriad Genetics Receives Additional Reimbursement for myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Expected Taxability of 2021 Dividend