 

Fluent Recognized as Multi-Category Mobile Leader in 2021 AppsFlyer Performance Index XII

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Company ranks as a top growth partner in North America and Western Europe

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, was named across seven lists in AppsFlyer’s Performance Index XII, up from four lists in edition XI. In addition to top rankings in North America, Fluent made its debut as the number 10 fastest-growing media source in Western Europe. Other notable accolades include:

  • Global In-App Purchase (IAP) Index: #2 Power Ranking (Social Casino, iOS)
  • North America Retention Index: #12 Power Ranking (Social Casino, iOS)
  • North America Retention Index: #18 Power Ranking (Casual, Android & iOS)

“Fluent has solidified its place as a high-value growth partner and recurring fixture on the AppsFlyer Performance Index,” said Matthew Conlin, Co-Founder and President of Fluent. “Our latest recognition as one of the fastest growing media sources in Western Europe is a testament to our continued investment in developing world-class growth solutions for the mobile app ecosystem.”

The latest edition of the AppsFlyer Performance Index analyzes data from the second half of 2020, ranking the top 580 media sources across the following indices: Retention, Growth, In-App Purchases, In-App Advertising, and Remarketing. 2021 marks Fluent’s third consecutive year being featured among top mobile growth leaders on AppsFlyer’s Performance Index.

“Through Fluent’s performance platform, mobile app marketers can leverage first-party insights to reach incremental users at scale,” said Conlin. “We’re proud to be recognized among such a diverse and competitive list of leaders in the space as we continue to drive high-value users and strong ROI for our app clients on a global scale.”

An industry-standard, the latest AppsFlyer Performance Index is its most comprehensive to date, spanning 29 billion installs and 60 billion opens across 16,000 apps. AppsFlyer first introduced its Performance Index in 2015 to showcase up-and-coming media sources and encourage a diversified ecosystem. Since then, the Index has offered app marketers insight into top media sources as they navigate the evolving mobile advertising landscape and seek actionable data to inform their user acquisition strategy.

To learn more about what makes Fluent a top media source, visit https://www.fluentco.com/.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Erika Perzi

Fluent, Inc.

eperzi@fluentco.com


Fluent Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluent Recognized as Multi-Category Mobile Leader in 2021 AppsFlyer Performance Index XII Company ranks as a top growth partner in North America and Western EuropeNEW YORK, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, was named across seven lists in AppsFlyer’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Director/PDMR Shareholding
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Myriad Genetics Receives Additional Reimbursement for myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Fluent Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
09.03.21
Fluent, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 16, 2021