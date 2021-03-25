 

Zoom becomes Official Partner of Formula 1

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

Major multi-year partnership spans multiple fronts; sees continuation of successful Virtual Paddock Club

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula 1 and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that they have entered a new extensive, multi-year partnership consisting of multiple touchpoints across the upcoming 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship racing season and beyond.

As part of the partnership Zoom will deliver comprehensive communications services and is working with Formula 1 to provide new business and hospitality opportunities through unique live-sport experiences during and beyond the ongoing pandemic.

Both brands already collaborated in 2020 on the successful Virtual Paddock Club experience, which will continue this season as part of the new expanded partnership agreement kicking off with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 on March 26 to 28, 2021.

Across 21 races this season guests can join the Virtual Paddock Club through Zoom to experience a range of bespoke virtual hospitality offerings including live updates and insight from legends of the sport. In addition, and in compliance with respective local pandemic regulations, guests can also join the Virtual Paddock Club onsite at select individual races or use Zoom Rooms set up in the Paddock Club Business Lounges to conduct other business. F1 guests, global partners, and F1 teams can enjoy a seamless, exclusive experience - whether onsite or virtually.

Zoom also serves as the official unified communications platform of F1, and will help the organization to achieve its sustainability goals moving forward, specifically contributing to F1’s remote operations which will reduce its carbon emissions by using virtual meetings wherever possible.

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Zoom following our collaboration on the successful Virtual Paddock Club last year,” said Ben Pincus, Director of Commercial Partnerships, Formula 1. “Zoom will become the official unified communications platform of Formula 1, with its services expanding across the wider business. We are excited to continue our work with Zoom and to keep innovating together.”

“We are thrilled to continue and expand our collaboration with Formula 1 into a major multi-year partnership above and beyond past activities,” said Janine Pelosi, Zoom CMO. “While the 2020 season has shown that the Virtual Paddock Club offered an engaging VIP sports experience despite the limitations set by the global pandemic, this new season provides an opportunity for a seamless hybrid model including virtual and on-site activations where the situation allows - offering the best of both worlds for enterprises and their VIPs. We’re proud to partner with F1 and use our brand and technology to shape the future of sports events while also supporting organizations on their mission to become more sustainable.”

About Formula 1
Formula 1 racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1 and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship. Formula 1 is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trade marks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

About Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom.

Formula 1 Press Office
E: f1media@f1.com
T: @f1media
W: corp.formula1.com

Zoom Press Relations
Saskia Stolper
PR Lead EMEA
press@zoom.us


Zoom Video Communications Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zoom becomes Official Partner of Formula 1 Major multi-year partnership spans multiple fronts; sees continuation of successful Virtual Paddock ClubENGLEWOOD, Colo. and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Formula 1 and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Director/PDMR Shareholding
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Myriad Genetics Receives Additional Reimbursement for myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:08 Uhr
Warum haben die wachstumsstärksten Aktien des Nasdaq Panik vor einer starken Wirtschaft?
20.03.21
10.000 Euro in der Tasche? Hier sind 4 Aktien, die du jetzt kaufen und niemals verkaufen solltest
20.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 11/21
18.03.21
Zoom Enhances Partner Program With Accelerated Growth
13.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 10/21
10.03.21
Opening Bell: Bitcoin, GameStop, BioNTech, Apple, Amazon, Zoom Video, Baidu
10.03.21
Diese 3 Aktien haben ihren Wert verdoppelt – und da geht noch mehr
06.03.21
Künstliche Intelligenz: So holen Sie sich das Zukunftsthema ins Depot
04.03.21
Zoom, Henkel, Shop-Apotheke, Micron: Erstes Korrekturziel ist erreicht
04.03.21
Ist die Zoom-Aktie jetzt ein Kauf?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
79
Zoom Video Communications - das nächste Unicorn