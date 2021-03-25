SPYR Technologies Enters Revenue Generating Phase with Sales of Apple HomeKit Products Set to Begin at Applied MagiX

NEW YORK, NY, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It has taken SPYR Technologies (OTC Pink: SPYR) just 5 months to arrive at where the company is today—entering the revenue-generating sales phase of its business plan. Five short months ago, SPYR moved into the technology sector as “SPYR Technologies,” it landed a $15-million funding commitment, and it acquired the “Internet of Things” (“IoT”) company, Applied MagiX, Inc., a registered Apple developer that develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar Smart Home market. Since that corporate makeover, SPYR has been extremely transparent, and with the help of Applied MagiX, has been hitting on all cylinders and checking off a list of promised milestones one after another.

The company’s most recent success has SPYR, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Applied MagiX, on the precipice of commencing sales of its initial shipment of an array of Apple HomeKit products that arrived well ahead of schedule. It’s the first of what should be a myriad of shipments of vetted products from the company’s trusted supplier, Onvis. It is these products that will begin to drive sales and generate revenue for the company.