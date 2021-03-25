The Chairman in Hong Kong Takes No.1 Spot at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Awards

HONG KONG, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The Chairman is the first Hong Kong venue to be named The Best Restaurant in Asia , sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

The 2021 list includes 11 new restaurants and two re-entries

Hong Kong leads the list with 11 entries, followed by Japan with nine

Labyrinth in Singapore wins the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

Rising 29 places to No.19, L'Effervescence in Tokyo claims the Beronia Highest Climber Award

Debuting on the list at No.5, Gaggan Anand, Bangkok , claims the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Aspire Lifestyles

Angela Lai from Taïrroir, Taipei , is named Asia's Best Pastry Chef

Vea in Hong Kong is this year's recipient of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award

Legendary Bangkok chef Supinya 'Jay Fai' Junsuta is the recipient of the Icon Award

DeAille Tam of Obscura, Shanghai , is Asia's Best Female Chef, sponsored by Cinco Jotas

Meta in Singapore claims the coveted American Express One To Watch Award

Mingoo Kang from Mingles in South Korea wins the peer-voted Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award

The 2021 list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants can be viewed in the accompanying document or online at theworlds50best.com/asia/en

The Chairman has taken top honours at the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 awards ceremony, becoming the first Hong Kong restaurant to claim the No.1 spot and earning the coveted titles of The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and The Best Restaurant in China. The 2021 list was announced today in a virtual ceremony streamed to a global audience.

Now in its ninth edition, the 2021 list boasts 11 first-time entries, including a new restaurant in Vietnam, a country last represented in the list in 2013. Hong Kong claims 11 restaurants on the list, followed by Japan with nine and Singapore with eight.

Launched in 2009, The Chairman is renowned for its ingredient-driven Cantonese cuisine and single-minded commitment to authentic flavours. A regular entry on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list since the inaugural list in 2013, The Chairman first appeared on The World's 50 Best Restaurant list in 2019, landing at No.41.

Aside from The Chairman, Hong Kong is also represented by newcomer Mono (No.44) as well as re-entries Caprice (No.28) and Ta Vie (No.38).