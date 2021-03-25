Growing penetration of printed electronics and rising concern for upgrading and enhancing the semiconductor product quality and production standards in the semiconductor devices industry are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market" by Product (Single-wafer spray systems, Single-wafer cryogenic systems, Batch immersion cleaning systems, Batch spray cleaning systems, and Scrubbers), by Wafer Size (125mm, 200mm, and 300mm), By Technology (Wet Chemistry-Based Cleaning Technology, Etch Cleaning Technology, and Front Side up Cleaning Technology), by Application (MEMS, CIS, Memory, RF Device, LED, Interposer, and Others), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market was valued at USD 7.38 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.94 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.21 % from 2021 to 2028.