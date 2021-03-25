 

Qumu and Socialive Partner to Make Streaming Video More Accessible for Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 14:15  |  28   |   |   

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, and Socialive, the leading video creation platform for business, announced a new partnership to bolster video content production and distribution for organizations no matter their size. Socialive’s SaaS-based video production studio includes multiple layout options and robust production capabilities now available to existing Qumu customers via Qumu Cloud.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005325/en/

The use of enterprise video exploded in 2020 as businesses shifted to new ways of collaboration with employees, customers and partners, due to the increase in remote work. The combination of Qumu and Socialive makes it easier for any business user to capture streaming video from multiple sources via any device. The resulting videos are instantly accessible, live or on demand, via Qumu’s secure and massively scalable content platform.

“Everyone is a video creator these days, and we want to make it easier for our customers who don’t have the time to spend hours editing or learning new software,” said TJ Kennedy, President and CEO at Qumu. “The partnership with Socialive allows everyone at all levels of the organization to add value and simply create engaging videos. This allows our customers to simplify and scale their communications – whether they’re presenting to colleagues, onboarding a new team member, or interacting with their customers.”

“The partnership with Qumu allows businesses to be more strategic with their content, providing an end-to-end experience from simple video creation to enterprise-level analytics,” said David Moricca, founder and CEO of Socialive. “Providing this unified user experience arms our mutual customers with more insight into how and when video is used, whether it’s live or on demand.”

Qumu and Socialive are working together to enable customers to create, share and track all types of video content via Qumu from live panel discussions to pre-recorded communications. Customers will benefit from the accessibility and analytics Qumu customers have come to expect with the broadcast-level video production capabilities of Socialive. This partnership will facilitate multi-speaker, multi-streaming and enhanced studio content creation for live and on-demand video, and distribution at scale across channels, enabling customers to better control, manage and analyze their video assets.

“Qumu’s new partnership with Socialive best exemplifies the trend toward cloud-based solutions for non-technical users looking for professional and easy-to-use content creation,” said Steve Vonder Haar, Senior Analyst at Wainhouse Research.

For more information about Qumu Cloud and Qumu’s enterprise video customers and use cases, please connect with us or visit Qumu.com.

About Socialive

Socialive is a leading video content creation and live streaming platform for business. Socialive brings unprecedented ease and scale to high-quality video content creation across the enterprise. Trusted by organizations from startups to the Fortune 100, Socialive enables global organizations to capture video from contributors around the world, produce live and video on demand content, and broadcast video across all of your channels—social media, internal and event platforms, and your own website. Learn more at www.socialive.us.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Qumu Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qumu and Socialive Partner to Make Streaming Video More Accessible for Business Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, and Socialive, the leading video creation platform for business, announced a new partnership to bolster video content production and distribution for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body ...
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Pursues Its Collaboration With XPO Logistics in a Series of Tests of Intelligent Reach Truck ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Qumu to Participate in Maxim Group and M-Vest Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on March 18, 2021
04.03.21
Qumu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
04.03.21
Qumu Hires Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Revenue Growth