T-Mobile Completes STIR/SHAKEN with ALL Major Carriers to Help Protect Customers from Scams and Spam

Scamming just got a LOT harder for scammers. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the next milestone in its leading Scam Shield Un-carrier move to protect customers from invasive scams and unwanted robocalls. T-Mobile is now working with Spectrum Voice from Charter Communications, effectively partnering with ALL major networks in the US to deliver number verification to customers. With this news, the Un-carrier is the first in the wireless industry to implement STIR/SHAKEN with all major US network providers, well ahead of the June 2021 deadline set by the FCC. T-Mobile customers can rest assured that when a call comes in from any of the major carriers, or any of several other smaller network providers, to T-Mobile’s network (or vice versa), the companies will be able authenticate it’s coming from the phone number displayed in Caller ID and has not been spoofed. This makes Caller ID even stronger in the fight against scam and robocalls, and with Scam Shield, all T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brand individuals, families and small business get free Caller ID — so for the millions of businesses and people not your contacts, if we know who’s calling, you’ll know who is calling.

“T-Mobile was first to implement number verification in 2019 because protecting customers against scammers and spammers is one of the most important things we can do as an industry,” said Mike Sievert, CEO T-Mobile. “To date, T-Mobile has protected over 80 million customers from more than 33 billion suspect calls – and counting. With the combination of Number Verification, free Caller ID and the scam blocking tools in Scam Shield, and by working with network providers of all sizes, we are providing the industry’s most comprehensive scam and spam protection for free to all our customers and working every day to make scammers jobs impossible.”

Last summer, T-Mobile launched: Scam Shield, a comprehensive and state-of-the-art set of tools to protect customers against scams and unwanted robocalls. With Scam Shield, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers get automatic and free scam call warnings, the ability to block scam calls completely with Scam Block, and free Caller ID. Scam Shield leverages the power of the entire network to update constantly against the latest attacks and is free to all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. And research shows that T-Mobile’s network is 30% better at detecting scam calls than other major networks. And, Sprint brand customers get free identification and blocking in the upgraded free Call Screener app, previously $2.99 per line per month.