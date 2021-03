Organizational meeting of SATO Corporation's Board of Directors

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 25 March 2021 at 3:15 pm On 25 March 2021, the SATO Annual General Meeting elected Erik Selin to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SATO Corporation. At its organizational meeting also held on 25 March 2021, the Board elected from among its number Esa Lager to serve as Deputy Chairman. Erik Selin was appointed by the Board to chair the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Tarja Pääkkönen and Hans Spikker to serve as Committee members.

DISTRIBUTION: NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd., Euronext Dublin, main media, www.sato.fi



SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2020, SATO owned nearly 26 800 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.



We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.



SATO Group's net sales in 2020 were EUR 303,4 million, operating profit EUR 179,6 million and profit before taxes EUR 129,5 million. The value of SATO's investment property is roughly EUR 4,8 billion.