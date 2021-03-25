 

Sunstock Inc. Achieves Debt-Free Status to Strengthen Capital Position and Growth Opportunities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 14:19  |  39   |   |   

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstock Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK), involved in the buying, selling and distribution of precious metals, today announces it has achieved a significant corporate milestone in achieving a debt-free balance sheet.

Following the full conversion of preferred stock in December 2020, which eliminated the Company’s third-party debt, Sunstock CEO Jason Chang has loaned the company $192,201 to remove all funded debt and complete the Company’s financial restructuring.

“We have remained steadfast in our commitment to improve Sunstock’s capital structure and balance sheet,” stated Chang. “As a debt-free company, we can now focus our energy and resources on the next phase of growth, which includes expanding our retail presence onto the East Coast, uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market, and increasing our precious metals assets.”

About Sunstock, Inc.:

Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK) is involved in the distribution of precious metals, primarily gold. The Company pursues a “ground to coin” strategy, whereby uses its wholesale and retail channels to sell these precious metals primarily through their own branded coins. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.SunstockInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause

Contact:
Mr. Jason Chang, CEO
Enquiry@SunstockInc.com
916-860-9622
www.SunstockInc.com


Sunstock Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sunstock Inc. Achieves Debt-Free Status to Strengthen Capital Position and Growth Opportunities SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sunstock Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK), involved in the buying, selling and distribution of precious metals, today announces it has achieved a significant corporate milestone in achieving a debt-free …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Director/PDMR Shareholding
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Myriad Genetics Receives Additional Reimbursement for myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Sunstock Inc. Announces Plans to Purchase 100,000 Ounces of Silver for New Storefront
19.03.21
Sunstock Inc. Announces Plans to Expand its Retail Presence to the East Coast
03.03.21
Sunstock Inc. Announces Update on Plans to Accept Ethereum
23.02.21
Sunstock Inc. to Accept Ethereum for Payment at California Coin Shop