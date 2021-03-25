Cancer Genetics Announces Shareholder Approval of All Proposals in Connection with the Proposed Merger with StemoniX

Combined entity creates an innovative platform to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of preclinical and clinical pipelines with biopharma partners as well as the proprietary pipeline of the combined company

At a Special Meeting of Stockholders, CGI’s stockholders, upon the unanimous recommendation of the board of directors of CGI: (a) voted in favor of the issuance of shares of Common Stock, warrants and options pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated as of August 21, 2020, as amended, with StemoniX; (b) voted in favor of the amendment to the certificate of incorporation of CGI effecting a reverse stock split of the issued and authorized shares of Common Stock, at a ratio in the range from 1-for-2 to 1-for-10, with such specific ratio to be determined by the CGI board; (c) voted to approve the Cancer Genetics, Inc. 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and to authorize for issuance 4,500,000 shares of Common Stock thereunder; and (d) voted to approve on an advisory basis, the compensation that may be paid or become payable to CGI’s named executive officers in connection with the merger.

Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Genetics, Jay Roberts, stated, "The Cancer Genetics team is thankful for the participation and support of our shareholders for voting in favor of the merger with StemoniX. In addition, we are thankful to our management teams and board members from both Cancer Genetics and StemoniX for their effort in bringing the merger to this point. We are proud to be combining forces and we are prepared to execute on our business plan.

ABOUT CANCER GENETICS

Through its vivoPharm subsidiary, Cancer Genetics offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages, valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies and academic research centers. The Company is focused on precision and translational medicine to drive drug discovery and novel therapies. vivoPharm specializes in conducting studies tailored to guide drug development, starting from compound libraries and ending with a comprehensive set of in vitro and in vivo data and reports, as needed for Investigational New Drug filings. vivoPharm operates in The Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC) accredited and GLP compliant audited facilities. For more information, please visit www.cancergenetics.com.