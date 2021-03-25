 

Wellteq Appoints Global Corporate Wellness Sales Executive as Chief Growth Officer

  • Olly Bridge joins as Chief Growth Officer, bringing over 20 years of diverse health & wellness experience to Wellteq
  • Mr. Bridge led the growth of the world's largest corporate health and wellness program at Global Corporate Challenge into 185 countries prior to its acquisition by Virgin Pulse
  • Mr. Bridge was also the former designer and head of the corporate health business for Medibank, Australia's largest health insurer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ), (the “Company” or Wellteq”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Olly Bridge as Chief Growth Officer. Mr. Bridge will lead the growth strategy for Wellteq into North America, Latin America and the EMEA region.

Mr. Bridge comes to Wellteq from Medibank, Australia’s largest health insurer, where he led the design and deployment of both their corporate and retail policy holder digital health and wellness programs. The Medibank digital health program has been deployed to 3.5 million policy holders. Prior to Medibank, Mr. Bridge led the global sales development for Global Corporate Challenge, which when acquired by Virgin Pulse in 2015, was operating in 185 countries around the world. Virgin Pulse are currently the world’s largest corporate wellness provider.

Scott Montgomery, Wellteq CEO stated, “Olly built the global sales team for the world’s largest corporate health and wellness program and then he led Australia’s largest insurer’s successful transformation into a digital wellness provider for millions of its corporate and retail policy holders. At Wellteq, we have committed to onboarding exceptional talent and Olly is a world class sales growth leader for the broadening of our world class health and wellness solutions.''

Mr. Bridge stated, “I am honoured to lead Wellteq’s next stage of growth. My career has been driven by my deep-seated desire to impact health at a population scale. With my passion and experience in this space, coupled with the amazing platform offerings that Wellteq has developed, I can’t think of a better union.”

About Wellteq Digital Health Inc.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions developed to provide data-driven personalized health and wellness coaching to engage its users in healthier behaviours. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model Wellteq currently has two main sectors of customers, employers and insurance companies. Wellteq have secured a large multinational portfolio of customers, including UBS, DBS and Bupa Insurance, and reseller partners like Willis Towers Watson, Advanced Human Imaging and Garmin. Wellteq is developing its newly acquired Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) technologies for connected patient applications in healthcare which will extend the Wellteq’s continuum of care from preventative wellness through to virtual healthcare.

