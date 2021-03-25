Barrett-Jackson Auction Company to Launch NFTs Exclusively with CurrencyWorks Platform

At its auction in Scottsdale, Arizona from March 20 - 27 Barrett-Jackson Auction Company will be creating the first NFTs for car collectors. Debuting in the first series, will be auctions and exclusive content of the sale of VIN 001 vehicles. The following 4 VIN 001 vehicles sold will comprise the first NFTs in this series.

Los Angeles CA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (TSXV: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) a financial technology blockchain pioneer and digital payments provider today announced that Barrett-Jackson has signed an exclusive agreement to launch VIN 001 sale series NFTs.

These will include:

2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door VIN 001

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 VIN 001

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition VIN 001

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001

Along with being the first collectible car NFTs, further value-add unique features of the design of these NFTs will be automatic copyright registration with the United States copyright office, automated usage tracking, and license management for the NFT owner in addition to exclusive content, features, and benefits.

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

A pioneer in the NFT space, CurrencyWorks Collectibles NFT platform, and proprietary NFT payment platform includes unique features and capabilities to help drive value and the best user experience of the NFTs created and managed for its customers.

According to nonfungible.com, the NFT industry had a market capitalization of $338 million at the end of 2020.

“We have been the leader in collector car auctions since 1971,” said Craig Jackson, Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO. “An NFT collection of the sale of the VIN 001 charity cars is an exciting and natural evolution for our industry and just the start of how NFTs will be a part of the future of car collecting. NFTs have great potential for the collector car industry, as you can now own the VIN 001 car and could own the NFT of the incredible moment of that charity car selling for the very first time at Barrett-Jackson. The CurrencyWorks team is a pioneer in this space and we are looking forward to this new way for collectors to participate.”