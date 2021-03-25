Resolutions of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s Annual General Meeting and the decisions of the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj held today:

Confirmed that a dividend of EUR 0.056 per share and an additional dividend of EUR 0.22 per share (i.e. in total a dividend of EUR 0.276 per share) be paid for the financial period 1 January – 31 December 2020. The record date for the dividend distribution is 29 March 2021 and the dividend payment date is 7 April 2021.

Authorized the Board of Directors to decide at its discretion on a dividend not exceeding EUR 0.174 per share in three instalments during 2021. The payment dates are tentatively on 4 May 2021, 27 July 2021 and 2 November 2021. The Company shall make separate announcements of the Board resolutions.

Approved the Company’s amended Remuneration Policy.

Approved the Company’s Remuneration Report.

Approved proposals concerning the selection and remuneration of the Board of Directors and auditor as well as the number of members of the Board of Directors.

Re-elected the following persons as members of the Board of Directors: Christoffer Häggblom, Kai Seikku, Samuli Seppälä and Arja Talma.

Elected the following persons as new members of the Board of Directors: Mikko Kärkkäinen, Frida Ridderstolpe and Johan Ryding.

Approved the amended Charter of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board.

Authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a repurchase of Company’s own shares and the issuance of shares.



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj had resolved that the Company’s shareholders or their proxy representatives may participate in the Annual General Meeting and exercise their shareholder rights only through advance voting. In total 95 shareholders were represented at the Annual General Meeting.

The following matters were resolved at the Verkkokauppa.com Annual General Meeting held today in Helsinki:

Adoption of the Annual Accounts for the financial period of 1 January – 31 December 2020

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Annual Accounts of the Company as per 31 December 2020.

Dividend per share EUR 0.276 in total

The dividend was resolved to be EUR 0.056 per share and an additional dividend of EUR 0.22 per share (i.e. in total a dividend of EUR 0.276 per share) in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors. The record date for the dividend distribution is 29 March 2021 and the dividend payment date is 7 April 2021.