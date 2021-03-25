 

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc., Announces The Completion of Its Two Year Audit

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Hollywall Entertainment Inc. (OTC: HWAL), a telecommunication, infrastructure, media, technology, broadcasting and entertainment company, announces the completion of Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) audited financial statements for fiscal year (s) ending in December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

Accell Audit and Compliance, P.A. (Accell) is an independent registered public accounting firm in compliance with SEC Rule 3520 which operates within the jurisdiction of the federal securities laws administered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On March 1, 2020 Accell was retained by HWAL to administer a full and complete audit of the company in compliance with SEC Rule 3520, after a year of diligent and thorough auditing preparation and review, in conjunction with the accounting firm of Noble Accounting and Consultant Executives LLC it has completed auditing the balance sheets of HWAL for the ending periods of December 31, 2019 and 2018, along with the company’s related consolidated statements of operations, stockholders' deficit and cash flows for the years then ended, which is intended to be filed in a Form S-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The consolidated financial statements of HWAL have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) and audited in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB.

Accell Founder and Managing Director, Chris Hiestand states, “We proudly represent our work on behalf of Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and look forward to an ever-growing relationship with the company. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion and have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern.”

