PulseCheck UrgiChart Partners with MTBC Force

SOMERSET, N.J., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced a new partnership between PulseCheck UrgiChart and MTBC Force that extends MTBC’s comprehensive revenue cycle management (RCM) services and practice management (PM) software to PulseCheck’s urgent care clients.

“This partnership will allow our custom-built PM software, that is intuitively designed for urgent care centers, to seamlessly integrate with the PulseCheck UrgiChart electronic health records (EHR),” said Karl Johnson, Chief Growth Officer, MTBC. “We are honored to provide a robust white-labeled platform to PulseCheck’s clients.”

Through this new alliance, PulseCheck’s urgent care providers also have direct access to MTBC’s end-to-end RCM services - a scalable workforce of professionals experienced in medical billing and back-office operations. This on-demand service enables providers to enhance financial performances by mitigating costly billing and coding errors. By shifting the burden of collections off of the provider’s shoulders, PulseCheck’s urgent care clinicians can focus on patient care while at the same time increasing profitability.

“We are thrilled about our new alliance with MTBC Force, which provides our clients with resources to strengthen clinical, operational, and financial outcomes,” said John Danahey, EVP, PulseCheck. “UrgiChart was built with a focus on clinical documentation and allows for rapid documentation of urgent care encounters. MTBC’s services and software make an ideal addition that allows us to bring integrated and affordable RCM services and PM software to our customers.”

About PulseCheck:

PulseCheck, an independent business unit of Harris Healthcare, is a healthcare technology company dedicated to creating better care experiences through technology. Harris is an operating group of Constellation Software, a vertical market software company traded on the Toronto exchange (CSU.TO). Founded as an Emergency Department Information System, the PulseCheck platform has grown to provide solutions to Urgent Cares, Free-Standing ERs, and Micro-Hospitals. For over 20 years, PulseCheck has delivered solutions to more than 500 healthcare facilities.

For more information, contact info@pulsechecked.com or visit www.pulsechecked.com .

About MTBC

MTBC, which recently announced its planned name change to CareCloud, Inc ., is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentation, read press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

