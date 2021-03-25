Resolutions taken by the Annual General Meeting of SATO Corporation

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 25 March 2021 at 3:35 pm



Adoption of financial statements and discharge from liability



On 25 March 2021 the Annual General Meeting of SATO Corporation adopted the company's financial statements for the financial period 1 January - 31 December 2020 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors from liability for the financial period 2020, and the President and CEO Sharam Rahi for the period 1 January - 17 December 2020 as well as the President and CEO Antti Aarnio for the period 18−31 December 2020.



Board of Directors

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed to be six (6).



The Annual General Meeting elected Erik Selin to serve as Chairman of the Board. Sharam Rahi was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Members Esa Lager, Tarja Pääkkönen, Johannus (Hans) Spikker and Timo Stenius were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.



Auditor