RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ROBIT PLC 

1. Adoption of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements

The General Meeting adopted the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the financial period 1 January – 31 December 2020.

2. Payment of dividends

The General Meeting resolved that no dividend is paid based on the adopted balance sheet for the financial year 2020.

3. Resolution on discharge from liability

The General Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the managing directors from liability for the financial period ending 31 December 2020.

4. Handling of Remuneration report for governing bodies

The General Meeting resolved to adopt the remuneration report for governing bodies. It was the non-binding decision.

5. Composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

The General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors consists of six (6) members.

The annual remuneration for the Chairman of the Board is EUR 45 000, of which 40% is paid as shares, and the remaining 60% is an advance tax withheld and paid to the Finnish Tax Administration by the company. In addition, a compensation of EUR 500 is paid per meeting. The compensation is paid per attended meeting. Other costs such as travel and lodging expenses will also be compensated.

The annual remuneration for the Board members is EUR 30 000, of which 40% is paid as shares and the remaining 60% is an advance tax withheld and paid to the Finnish Tax Administration by the company. In addition, a compensation of EUR 500 is paid per meeting. The compensation is paid per attended meeting. Other costs such as travel and lodging expenses will also be compensated.

The members of the Working-, People- and Audit Committees of the Board of Directors will receive an additional compensation of EUR 500 per attended meeting. Other costs such as travel and lodging expenses will also be compensated.

The annual remuneration for the entire term of office is paid to the Chair and to the Board members in December 2021. The part of the remuneration that shall be paid in shares may be paid by issuing new shares in the company or by acquiring shares by the authorization given to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting. The receiver of the remuneration shall pay the transfer tax.