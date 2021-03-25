DSG Global Sales Continue to Climb with Q1 Sales Surpassing $1.168 Million

The 1089 units of combined Vantage Tag, Tag Text, and INFINITY HD systems are being installed and serviced at more than 15 golf courses across the US, UK, and Singapore.

SURREY, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued sales growth of its Vantage Tag system and INFINITY HD 12” systems, with sales in the first quarter now surpassing more than 1,000 units totaling $1.168 million.

“Sales momentum in our golf division continues to grow,” said Patrick Parenti, V.P. National Sales for Vantage Tag. “In just the few short weeks since our last sales update, we have booked nearly $500k in new orders. With growing industry demand introduction of our 4G TAG and new 12” INFINITY HD, I believe we are in a great position to further accelerate sales in the months ahead.”

The Vantage Tag Systems has become the product of choice for clubs demanding rugged, reliable, low-cost course management systems with installations in championship courses in California, Virginia, Florida, Arizona, and other states, as well as globally in Spain, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and more.

“The Company’s focus during Q1 was to prove the golf industry is solid and our INFINITY TAG system is being accepted world-wide and it is a trend that will continue as the company starts to see continued growth from both golf and EV sales.” said Robert Silzer, CEO, DSG GLOBAL. “Vantage Tag is having the best first Q in years despite pandemic-related issues affecting the industry. Given our robust pipeline of sales leads, we anticipate further exciting results in Q2 and soon to provide the new exciting first of its kind, Single Rider PACER Program.”

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.