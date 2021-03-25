 

DSG Global Sales Continue to Climb with Q1 Sales Surpassing $1.168 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 14:30  |  59   |   |   

SURREY, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued sales growth of its Vantage Tag system and INFINITY HD 12” systems, with sales in the first quarter now surpassing more than 1,000 units totaling $1.168 million.

The 1089 units of combined Vantage Tag, Tag Text, and INFINITY HD systems are being installed and serviced at more than 15 golf courses across the US, UK, and Singapore.

“Sales momentum in our golf division continues to grow,” said Patrick Parenti, V.P. National Sales for Vantage Tag. “In just the few short weeks since our last sales update, we have booked nearly $500k in new orders. With growing industry demand introduction of our 4G TAG and new 12” INFINITY HD, I believe we are in a great position to further accelerate sales in the months ahead.”

The Vantage Tag Systems has become the product of choice for clubs demanding rugged, reliable, low-cost course management systems with installations in championship courses in California, Virginia, Florida, Arizona, and other states, as well as globally in Spain, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and more.

“The Company’s focus during Q1 was to prove the golf industry is solid and our INFINITY TAG system is being accepted world-wide and it is a trend that will continue as the company starts to see continued growth from both golf and EV sales.” said Robert Silzer, CEO, DSG GLOBAL. “Vantage Tag is having the best first Q in years despite pandemic-related issues affecting the industry. Given our robust pipeline of sales leads, we anticipate further exciting results in Q2 and soon to provide the new exciting first of its kind, Single Rider PACER Program.”

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSG Global Sales Continue to Climb with Q1 Sales Surpassing $1.168 Million SURREY, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued sales growth of its Vantage Tag system and INFINITY HD 12” systems, with sales in the first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Director/PDMR Shareholding
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Myriad Genetics Receives Additional Reimbursement for myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin