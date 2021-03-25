 

CBS Sports & Paramount+ Acquire Exclusive U.S. Rights to Serie A, With More Than 400 Matches Each Season

CBS Sports and Lega Serie A today announced the details of a multi-platform agreement for exclusive U.S. rights to the Serie A Championship, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana.

Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ subscription streaming service, will deliver more than 400 club matches live each season through 2024, featuring all 380 Serie A matches, at least 25 Coppa Italia matches including all contests from the fourth knockout round on, and the Supercoppa Italiana match each year between the winners of Serie A and Coppa Italia. Select matches will be televised each year on CBS Sports linear platforms including CBS Sports Network.

“We are building critical mass in soccer, and the addition of Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana is another major step in the expansion of CBS Sports’ extensive lineup of live soccer coverage on Paramount+ and across our linear and digital platforms,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, Executive Vice President & General Manager, CBS Sports Digital. “Showcasing this historic league and some of the world's biggest clubs is a tremendous opportunity to further grow the sport in the U.S. by delivering first-class coverage to a dedicated and passionate audience.”

"We express great satisfaction for the assignment of the audiovisual rights to Serie A and the Coppa Italia, for the three-year period 21/24, to a major network like CBS Sports,” said Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo. “In a strategic area like the United States of America this agreement confirms the growth of the international image of the Serie A brand through an important partner like CBS Sports. Today it is not a point of arrival, but rather the beginning of a process of investments in human resources and editorial contents to support the continued growth of Serie A in the North America territory. This is the result of the work of the last 18 months and of the increasing number of American owners who have decided to invest in our teams."

CBS Sports begins coverage in August with the start of the 2021-2022 Serie A season. Additional coverage details will be announced in the coming months in conjunction with the 2021-2022 Serie A and Coppa Italia schedules.

CBS Sports Digital will deliver additional coverage and original programming and feature highlights across social channels and CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network.

Paramount+, a leading destination for U.S. soccer fans, features more than a thousand live matches each year across an extensive portfolio of soccer properties, including UEFA club competitions, NWSL, Concacaf Men's World Cup Qualifiers, Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and Serie A. 

