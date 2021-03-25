WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUTELLA
Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new virtual event series in partnership with Nutella, The Original Hazelnut Spread. Each of the five virtual events will feature a celebrity chef, baker or renowned food personality from across the country as they share recipes, tips and techniques for creating breakfast and brunch dishes featuring Nutella to make mornings special.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005604/en/
WS Breakfast Club Virtual Event Presented by Nutella Hosted By Brooke Williamson (Photo: Business Wire)
Event attendees will be able to travel virtually with co-host and Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen Chef, Belle English, to the kitchens of celebrity chefs like BRAVO’s Top Chef-winner, Brooke Williamson and Amirah Kassem of Flour Shop fame. Brian Hart Hoffman from Bake from Scratch Magazine along with award-winining Chefs Timothy Hollingsworth and Chef Matt Bolus will also host a class showcasing their unique take on adding Nutella to any breakfast menu. Each class brings to life creative ways to make breakfast that much more special with Nutella, giving families opportunities to create moments together and bond over shared experiences in the kitchen.
Williams Sonoma Breakfast Club presented by Nutella Virtual Events Include:
|
Nutella Pancake Party featuring Chef Brooke Williamson & Her Son, Hudson
|
Date/Time: Saturday, April 10th at 11:30am PST/1:30pm CST/2:30pm EST
|
Recipes: Banana pancakes with Nutella Custard, Candied Hazelnuts and Brûléed Bananas and Nutella Swirl Pancakes
|
|
Nutella Family Breakfast featuring Chef Timothy Hollingsworth & The Hollingsworth Family
|
Date/Time: Saturday, May 1st at 11:30am PST/1:30pm CST/2:30pm EST
|
Recipes: Nutella Filled French Toast with Macerated Strawberries and Banana, Bacon, and Nutella Pancakes
|
|
Nutella Crepes featuring Bake from Scratch Magazine’s Brian Hart Hoffman
|
Date/Time: Saturday, May 22nd at 11:30am PST/1:30pm CST/2:30pm EST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare