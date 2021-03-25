WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUTELLA

Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new virtual event series in partnership with Nutella, The Original Hazelnut Spread. Each of the five virtual events will feature a celebrity chef, baker or renowned food personality from across the country as they share recipes, tips and techniques for creating breakfast and brunch dishes featuring Nutella to make mornings special.

