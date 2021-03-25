 

RAK Petroleum plc Postpones Release of 2020 Annual Report and Accounts

United Kingdom, 25 March 2021

RAK Petroleum plc, the Oslo-listed oil and gas investment company, will delay the publication of its 2020 Annual  Report and Accounts, which were scheduled to be released on 26 March 2021, to 31 March 2021.

For further queries, please contact:

Kevin Toner Managing Director RAK Petroleum plc
Email: kevin.toner@rakpetroleum.uk


About RAK Petroleum plc

RAK Petroleum plc is an Oslo Stock Exchange listed oil and gas investment company established under the laws of England and Wales as a public limited company. Its principal holdings are 44.94 percent of DNO ASA and 33.33 percent of Foxtrot International LDC held through Mondoil Enterprises, LLC. DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, DNO holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen. Foxtrot International LDC is a privately-held company active in West Africa whose principal asset is a 27.27 percent interest in and operatorship of Block CI-27 offshore Côte d'Ivoire.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


