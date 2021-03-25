 

TechInsights Identifies Some of Blackberry's Highest Value Patent Assets Through Portfolio Analysis

TechInsights Identifies Some of Blackberry's Highest Value Patent Assets Through Portfolio Analysis

TechInsights Identifies Some of Blackberry's Highest Value Patent Assets Through Portfolio Analysis

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / TechInsights announces that they have completed an analysis of Blackberry's broad patent portfolio, mapping their patents to technology coverage, and identifying some of their highest value portfolio assets.

"TechInsights' combination of semiconductor expertise, reverse engineering experience, and patent knowledge leave us uniquely positioned to comprehensively map patents to the technologies they reference," says Jason Abt, CTO of TechInsights. "When we analyze patents, we do so by matching patent claims to the evidence of their use in consumer products."

With much of Blackberry's profit being driven from patent licensing and recent patent transaction activity around their portfolio, this analysis provides a unique perspective on Blackberry and can lead to important insights into the value of this portfolio.

TechInsights has created a report of our analysis of Blackberry's portfolio, including identification of some of their highest value patents. Read more about the report here.

About Us: TechInsights - Global Leader in Technical Intelligence and Intellectual Property
TechInsights maintains the world's largest database of semiconductor and advanced technology analysis and are dedicated to building the content platform for the semiconductor industry. By revealing the innovation others cannot inside the broadest range of advanced technology products, we prove patent value and enable business leaders to make highly informed, fact-based IP and technology investment decisions. Headquartered in Ottawa Canada, with offices in the United States, Poland, and Japan. For more information on TechInsights, visit the website.

Contacts
Kim Waterman
Manager, Content and Campaigns
Work: +1 (613) 576-0145
kwaterman@techinsights.com
www.techinsights.com

SOURCE: TechInsights


