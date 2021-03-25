 

Liberated Syndication Announces Launch Partnership with Samsung To Bring Its Podcasts To The “Listen” Tab of Samsung Free on Select Galaxy Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021   

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced its partnership with Samsung to help bring podcasts under the “Listen” tab within the Samsung Free application. Samsung Free is available on compatible Samsung Galaxy devices. The “Listen” tab will be available with an update to compatible Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 series starting today in the United States1. Libsyn podcasters can add their shows to Samsung Free on a limited basis at launch, with expanding access over the coming weeks.

“Providing podcasters with access to the newest platforms offering podcasts is critical to promoting audience growth,” said Libsyn President and Chief Operating Officer, Laurie Sims. “We are excited about the relationship with Samsung and the opportunity to expand access to podcasts on Samsung Free to all of Libsyn’s 75K+ podcasters.”

“The past year we have all seen a shift in where and how we consume media,” commented Vice President of Podcaster Relations Rob Walch. “Having native support for podcast discovery and consumption on the Galaxy series will give consumers even more choices and opportunities to consume podcasts and that is a win for everyone.”

“With podcasts growing in popularity, they serve as a source of news, information and entertainment for millions of Americans,” said Avner Ronen, Vice President, Product Development at Samsung Electronics America. “We are thrilled to partner with Libsyn and their broad network of podcast syndication and distribution so Galaxy consumers in the U.S. can enjoy easy access to their vast collection.”

Podcasting has experienced a surge in popularity on numerous fronts. German consumer data firm, Statista forecasts the number of podcast listeners to surpass 160 million in the United States alone, by the year 2023. “It is paramount that our hosted podcasts are available for consumers through all of the fastest-growing and accessible mediums,” Sims added.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019, Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Pair Networks, founded in 1996, one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting companies, providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services.

Libsyn is a Pittsburgh-based company with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com and visit Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

____________

1 Availability may vary by region and carrier.

 

