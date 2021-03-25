 

Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 15:11  |  41   |   |   

Does the thought of spreading Kraft Mayo on a sandwich make your stomach turn? Does your irrational fear of this simple sauce keep you from enjoying the finer things in life? If you answered yes, you may suffer from “Mayophobia.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005622/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu The Kraft Heinz Company!
Short
Basispreis 41,01€
Hebel 13,51
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 34,45€
Hebel 9,83
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Overcoming Mayophobia Kit (Photo: Business Wire).

Overcoming Mayophobia Kit (Photo: Business Wire).

Kraft Mayo knows not everyone shares our unconditional love for this smooth and velvety condiment, and we’d like to help those mayNO-sayers reconsider and smooth out their irrational fear … one sandwich at a time. Introducing: the Overcoming Mayophobia Kit.

“There are two types of people in this world—people who love Kraft Mayo, and people who don’t know they love Kraft Mayo,” said Danielle Coopersmith, brand manager for Sandwich Enhancers, Kraft Heinz. “Spreading our smooth and velvety mayo on a piece of bread shouldn’t elicit any reaction other than taste bud envy, so we want to encourage these mayo-haters to confront their fears and get to know mayo with our Overcoming Mayophobia Kit.”

Starting today through April 8, mayo-lovers can enter for the chance to convince the mayo-hating person in their life to reconsider their condiment fears with a limited-edition Overcoming Mayophobia Kit. The kit is designed to help acclimate even the biggest skeptics to the texture, smell, and taste of Kraft Mayo.

Here’s what’s inside:

  • A blindfold to mask any offensive sights
  • A nose clip to block any unwanted smells
  • A sharpie to rename Kraft Mayo “sauce” or something less jarring
  • Kraft Mayo in gradual sizes, from a 2-ounce packet all the way to a 1-gallon tall boy

Overcome Mayophobia today and change your life and sandwiches for the better. For a chance to win, visit Kraft Mayo on Instagram or Twitter today and enter by tagging @realkraftmayo and using #mayophobia and #sweepstakes until April 8. For more information, including sweepstakes details and rules, visit mayophobia.com.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Kraft Heinz Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: The Kraft Heinz Company
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit Does the thought of spreading Kraft Mayo on a sandwich make your stomach turn? Does your irrational fear of this simple sauce keep you from enjoying the finer things in life? If you answered yes, you may suffer from “Mayophobia.” This press release …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
BALYO Pursues Its Collaboration With XPO Logistics in a Series of Tests of Intelligent Reach Truck ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Median Technologies: Highly Successful Capital Increase via a Private Placement of 28.1 Million Euros
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Dieser Dividendentitel gehört in jedes Portfolio
16.03.21
Michael Burry: Die aktuellen Top-Investitionen des Short-Sellers
12.03.21
Kraft Heinz Announces Nominations of Lori Dickerson Fouché and Miguel Patricio as New Board Members
09.03.21
COLLIDERS Desserts Let You Experience Your Favorite Candy Like You Never Have Before
08.03.21
Kraft Heinz Announces Early Tender Participation Results of, and Election of Early Settlement for, Its Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.0 Billion
25.02.21
The Heinz Website Now Takes 57 Minutes to Load
25.02.21
Flexible Plastic Packaging Recycled Into Kraft Heinz Roofing Material

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
1.297
The Kraft Heinz Company