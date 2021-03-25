 

XPeng Sets New Records for Autonomous Driving

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today released the daily results for the first six days of China’s longest real highway autonomous driving challenge by mass-produced vehicles. These figures set some of the most successful autonomous driving performance records to date over long distance in real road conditions in China.

XPeng P7 (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the control of XPeng’s Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) autonomous driving assistance, the frequency of human driver intervention was as low as 0.65 times per 100 kilometers, and was under one time per 100 kilometers in five out of the six days from 19 to 24 March on highways in China. The drive has covered some of the busiest and most complex highway sections along the country’s eastern costal corridor.

The success rate for lane changing and overtaking has been between 86.05% to 97.91% during the 6-day period. Highway ramp entering and existing success rate ranged from 83.76% to 96.93% since the P7 fleet set off from Guangzhou on 19 March, passing through Shanghai and arriving in Qingdao on 24 March. Under the NGP control, tunnel pass-through success rate was as high as 100% during the same period.

The NGP delivered stable performance in rainstorm conditions and on highways in mountain areas during the 6-day expedition, showcasing the robustness and reliability of its functionality for complex driving scenarios in China.

More than 200 auto journalists, EV enthusiasts and industry experts are taking part in the expedition, over the course of seven days from 19 to 26 March. The fleet of P7s has driven across eight cities, starting from Guangzhou, to Qingdao, and will reach Jinan, finishing the trip in Beijing on 26 March.

The NGP highway solution provides navigation assisted autonomous driving from point A to B, based on the navigation route set by the driver, and is available on highways covered by high-precision maps in China.

A live webcast will be hosted by Tom Moloughney, a veteran EV advocate and Mark Andrews, an experienced auto journalist who drove a P7 for one day of the event, to analyze the NGP’s performance in this cross-country autonomous driving expedition, along with footage of his drive.

Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 3 AM UTC+08

For more P7 related photos & videos:
About XPeng

XPeng Inc. is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

