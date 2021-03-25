 

Resolutions of Ordinary General Meeting

Resolutions of Ordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė“ shareholders

The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company), legal entity code 301844044, registered office at Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius, held on 25 March, 2021, adopted the following resolutions:

1. Regarding the assent to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual report for the year 2020, except for the part of the remuneration report.

1.1. To assent to AB „Ignitis grupė“ consolidated annual report for the year 2020, except for the part of the remuneration report (link).

2. Regarding the assent to the remuneration report of AB “Ignitis grupė”, as a part of the consolidated annual report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2020.

2.1. To assent to the remuneration report of AB “Ignitis grupė”, as a part of the consolidated annual report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2020 (link).

3. Regarding the approval of the set of audited annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year 2020.

3.1. To approve the set of audited annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year 2020 (link).

4. Regarding the formation of reserve for acquisition of own shares.

4.1. To form a reserve of EUR 23 000 000 (twenty three million euros) for the acquisition of own shares.

5. Regarding the allocation of profit (loss) of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2020.

5.1. To allocate profit (loss) of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2020 (enclosed).

6. Regarding the approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies.

6.1. To approve the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies (enclosed).

7. Regarding the approval of the updated Share Allocation Rules of AB “Ignitis grupė”.

7.1. To approve the updated Share Allocation Rules of AB “Ignitis grupė” (enclosed).

Payment of dividend for the second half of 2020 of EUR 0.579 per share was approved. The Company notes that only the persons who are shareholders at the end of the rights accounting day of the Company's shareholders, i.e. at the end of 9 April 2021 (record date), shall have the right to receive dividends. The dividends will be paid to the securities account managers of the Company‘s shareholders on 21 April 2021 through Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch. The Ex-Date on which shares of the Company acquired on the stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2 do not qualify for dividend for the six-month period ended on 31 December 2020, is 8 April 2021. Detailed information on the dividend payment procedure including the guidance on taxation will be available  on 29 March 2021 on the Company's website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/dividends.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions shall be provided on the website of the Company at http://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en from the date of this notice as well as on the premises of the Company (Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–4.30 p.m.; 7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–3.15 p.m. on Fridays).

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

