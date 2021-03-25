 

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

25.03.2021   

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 60 - 25 MARCH 2021

Attached as a separate PDF-file please find Chairman of the Board of Directors Klaus Nyborg’s oral report in full from NORDEN’s annual general meeting, which is held today, 25 March 2021 at 3 p.m. CET.

The Chairman’s report and the accompanying presentation (the presentation is only available in Danish) will also be made available at www.norden.com from approximately 3:05 p.m. CET. A webcast (in Danish) from the annual general meeting will also be made available today after the general meeting.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S


Board of Directors

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: +45 2311 9505

Attachments


Wertpapier


