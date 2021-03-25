Bulletin from AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting March 25, 2021

Staffan Bohman, Petra Hedengran, Henrik Henriksson, Ulla Litzén, Karin Overbeck, Fredrik Persson, David Porter and Jonas Samuelson were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Staffan Bohman was also re-elected Chairman of the Board.

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and the authorities' regulations and advice the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was carried out solely through advance voting (so-called postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation. A video with the CEO, Jonas Samuelson, and Chairman of the Board, Staffan Bohman, was published ahead of the AGM. The video included their reflections on the past year and the strategy ahead and is available here.

The proposed dividend of SEK 8.00 per share was adopted. The AGM adopted the proposal that the dividend shall be paid in two equal installments of SEK 4.00 per installment and share, the first with the record date Monday, March 29, 2021, and the second with the record date Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The first installment of the dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, April 1, 2021 and the second installment on Monday, October 4, 2021.

The parent company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets were adopted. The Board of Directors and the President were discharged from liability for the financial year 2020.

The meeting re-elected Deloitte AB as auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2022 and resolved that the Auditor's fee be paid as incurred on approved account.

The Meeting resolved to adopt the remunerations to the Board that were proposed in the notice convening the AGM. The proposal for Electrolux performance based, long-term share program for 2021 was approved.

The Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisitions of Electrolux B shares up to a maximum amount of 10 percent of all shares issued by the company. The Board was also authorized to transfer own shares on account of company acquisitions. These authorizations are effective during the period until next year's AGM.

