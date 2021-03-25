 

Rutger Arnhult leaves Klövern’s Board of Directors

In line with what was communicated in a press release on 29 December 2020, Rutger Arnhult today leaves Klövern’s Board of Directors. 

 Klövern AB (publ)


For further information, please contact:
Pia Gideon, Chairman of the Board, +46 76 768 00 76
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment


Wertpapier


